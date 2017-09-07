Thief steals donations from Sugar Land temple serving as storm shelter

SUGAR LAND – Police are looking for a thief who was caught on camera stealing donation pots in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.

It happened at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Aug. 29 at 10080 Synott Rd.

Surveillance video from inside the temple shows the man getting away with pots filled with money.

He appears to bring an orange rug to the altar, shift the donation boxes onto the rug and drag them outside. The outside surveillance camera captures him loading them into the truck he arrived in.

The temple had opened its doors as a shelter just hours before.

Temple leaders said $4,000 to $5,000 in donations were stolen, which was about a week’s worth of collections. (-KTRK-TV)