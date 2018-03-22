The Lives and The Times II

by David Garvin

As way of an introductory note, I read and reviewed “The Lives and The Times” by Amit Verma exactly two years ago. I was, in short, most admiring of the author’s novel of surreal normality, satire and amusing supernatural elements. It seemed that Mr. Verma had taken from James Joyce and V.S. Naipaul a master class of fever-dreaming narration (I meant that as a compliment). My review in Voice of Asia was, for a short while, my most commented-upon writing. Many thanked me for leading them to Amazon to buy the book. And I was pleased to meet the author and his wife that summer, and heard there was to be a second book soon. Happily, it is a continuation of June, the ‘average man leading an average life’, as the novel begins again.

Here in the sequel is a familiar series of interlinked storylines and characters, with real issues (both political and personal) seeming to nudge themselves into the fictional lives of June and his circle of Indian anti-heroes. Things start out with an existential definition worthy of Jean-Paul Satre: “The life of any and every individual is unbearable, perhaps even appalling, and most likely deary. An honest conversation with the self will suffice as proof for this.” Then mysterious structures mirroring the internal motivations and government (inner?) workings pop up and the reader begins to find them most interesting, as chapters stop and start up again.

Class and social standing, the effects of genocide and ‘Who put the author in authoritarianism?’ are notes I find myself writing in the thin margins of this paperback. History and myth interject themselves into the background with regularity. June seems to fade from the narrative, leaving the reader to question ‘who’s voice is this?’, but as the author’s construct from the beginning is as an observational pundit, the very quotable interjections add structure to the dream-story, such as it is. On one notable, incredulous occasion, erotic stirrings are treated to a rip in space-time. The simple laws of physics just don’t apply to the inner psyche.

India may be a million stories untold, but here is a few dozen unwound, as the mortal coil of daily life becomes encumbered with the twilight world of dark intentions. Questioning the line between the coupling of relationships and their uncoupling, the book in total presents our cast of players as a Shakespearian tragedy. Sure there are laughs and odd flavorings, but whether the tale will end in tears seems inevitable. That the reader is not treated to a simple conclusion but a twist of emotions within actions, is most admirable. There is an epilogue which seems a bit trite, but mercifully is only two pages long. By that time, one is both grateful for the ride and (at least for this reader) most wanting to re-read the first volume of The Lives and The Times by Amit Verma.

The Lives and The Times II by Amit Verma is available on Amazon.