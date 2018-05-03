The 2018 Tax Reform Bill – How It Impacts You Personally

Politicians Agree to

Disagree, as Usual

Every news organization in the country has published both opinions and facts on the 2018 Tax Reform Bill. Republican leadership is pointing to the legislation as a great victory, in what CNN called “the first significant reform of the U.S. tax code since 1986”. Democrats voted against the bill, claiming it will result in “crumbs and minimal tax cuts” for the middle class, while “83% of the tax change goes to the top 1%”. Politicians like to claim they are speaking for this group or that group of American taxpayers, but in the end, we are all individuals with a wide variety of needs. In the final analysis, only you know how the Tax Reform Act will really affect you as an individual.

Just the Facts, Please

Whether you side with the Republicans or the Democrats does not really matter. Yes, there are tax changes for businesses and corporations, but, they do not really affect most people directly. Democrats claim they will result in lower revenues to fund social programs, but that will play out over several years if not decades. What follows are the most key facts affecting individual taxpayers next year as reported by CNN, The Washington Post and many other sources:

• There are still seven tax brackets for individuals while rates overall, have come down. The following are the new rates: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

• The standard deduction is nearly twice what it was in the past. For single filers, the standard deduction is now $12,000 and for married couples filing jointly, it is $24,000.

• The $4,050 personal tax credit that could be claimed for you, your spouse and each dependent is gone.

• The state and local property tax deduction are capped at $10,000.

• Child tax credit is doubled to $2,000.

• There is a $500 tax credit for non-child dependents.

• 529 savings plans: Up to $10,000 can be used to cover the cost of sending a child to private school.

• You can deduct up to $2,500 for student loan interest (unchanged).

• Home mortgage interest deduction for existing homeowners remains intact, but people buying a new home can only deduct the first $750,000 of mortgage debt.

• Capital gains tax: If you sell your house for a gain after having lived in it for at least two of the past five years, you may exclude $500,000 as a couple and $250,000 as an individual filer.

• The individual mandate on health insurance which penalizes people who do not have a health plan is eliminated effective in 2019.

• The Alternative Minimum Tax threshold is lifted to $500,000 for individuals and $1 million for married couples.

Summary

Although all the individual tax cuts are scheduled to go away after 2025, if history is any judge, that deadline will likely be extended, so every American who pays taxes should consider how the 2018 Tax Reform Act will impact them and their family. The most important aspect for individuals is that deductions are being reduced, and in some cases eliminated. This is to make way for a simpler tax code, that encourages more people to use the simplified standard deduction, and will have minimal direct impact on most Americans.

The author, Seshadri Nonavinakere, is associated with and works in the Oil & Gas Industry for the last 20 years around the world. He is also a Finance Analyst, has experience in Manufacturing, Mining Operations, and IT Training.