Swami Mukundananda to visit Houston

Swami Mukundananda will visit Houston and have Talk, Yoga & Meditation on ‘7 Mindsets for Success in Life and beyond’. In every city of his visit, a week-long program with Yoga sessions & Spiritual discourse is organized.

Swami Mukundananda, received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively.

However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas, at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Since the last two decades, Swamiji has been travelling to various states of USA, India, Nepal and Singapore awakening thousands of seekers

He is the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and founder of JKYog. J

KYog is a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of Humankind, through true Yoga and Spirituality.

During Swami Mukundanandaji’s week-long program in Houston, the first hour of each day focuses on Yoga & Meditation followed by spiritual discourses & Devotional chanting. Admission to program is Free and Prasadam is served after discourses. Free Registration is requested.

Swami Ji will be teaching techniques to discover the limitless potential of your mind, live a life of inspiration and purpose, Forge your destiny with every thought, Let go of the past and live in the present, learn the secret to stress-free living, Acquire knowledge to leap forward in life, Utilize the power of habits to transform yourself.

On the concluding day Swamiji is conducting 2 workshops namely Kripalu Prakriya and Kripalu Paddhati. These workshops are uniquely designed by Swami Mukundananda, keeping in view the challenges an individual faces to balance the physical, mental and spiritual health.

India House, 8888 W Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77031. Dates & timings: Saturday-Sunday (08/19 – 08/20) 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM; Monday-Thursday (08/21 to 08/24) 6 PM – 9 PM

Workshop with Swamiji on Friday (08/25) 6 PM – 9 PM. Contact 281-630-5982, 832-377-6070

Email: houstonjkyog@gmail.com, Free Registration at www.jkyog.org/events/