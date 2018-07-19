Swami Mukundananda: Talk Yoga and Meditation on ‘7 Divine Laws’

- Home
- Lifestyle
- Community
- News
- Columnists
- Video
- Events
- Contact
- Classifieds – Main
- Advertise
Admission to program is Free and Prasadam will be served after discourses.
Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kolkata) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Swamiji has been preaching for the last 3 decades. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to spiritual, mental & physical wellness.
Swamiji was invited to speak at Google, Oracle, Yahoo, Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke.
For details contact 281-630-5982, 832-377-6070, Email: houstonjkyog@gmail.com, Free Registration at www.jkyog.org/events/