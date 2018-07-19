Swami Mukundananda: Talk Yoga and Meditation on ‘7 Divine Laws’

Admission to program is Free and Prasadam will be served after discourses.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kolkata) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Swamiji has been preaching for the last 3 decades. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to spiritual, mental & physical wellness.

Swamiji was invited to speak at Google, Oracle, Yahoo, Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke.

