Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) was established in 2015 with a mission to help poor students in India to get the best college education. The aim of the Scholarship program is to offer help to deserving students who have secured the admission based on merit at premier colleges in India. We want to recognize the importance of education and assures positive educational outcomes that are accessible to all regardless of economic circumstances.

The SDEF Scholarship program is designed to encourage excellence among the poor children who need help to complete their higher education. The Foundation provides scholarships up to Rs.100,000 per annum to students. We have provided over 380 scholarships ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs 100,000 in the last three years to Engineering & Medical Students. Thirty percent of total scholarships are reserved for women candidates. In its first year, the foundation provided 116 scholarships to students studying in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India. In the following year, the foundation extended to Medical, Architecture, IT, pharmacy courses at premier Institutes in India. The selection of the students is based on their academic performance and financial background. SDEF uses an external company to verify the financial condition of each family by making a personal visit to their homes. The foundation gives preference to the students who passed out from Govt. Schools and are studying in Govt. Institutes. More Information is available at India Scholarships on our website.

We are registered Great Non-profits and GuideStar.

“I am getting constant help and financial support from Swami Dayanand Education Foundation since two years. I am highly indebted to SDEF for the noble work they are doing. My family’s financial conditions are not so promising to give all the required facilities to me and my sisters. In all this hardship, this scholarship is like a silver lining in dark clouds. Now, I don’t need to give any private tuitions to small children in order to earn some money for my needs. In fact, i can put that time for my co-curricular activities. I also want to return the love and support to the society which is provided by SDEF to me.”

Amit Kumar, NIT Jamshedpur

The foundation has been doing excellent job in helping the students like me by providing scholarships which helps a lot in meeting the expenses during the academic year. I received rs.25000 for the last academic year and rs.20000 before last year. I am very thankful to the organization for supporting me and i wish the organization continues this in future also so that many merit students will be benefited.

Banna Venkatesh NIT-Tiruchirappalli