Sugar Land woman goes to prison for stealing $42,000 from employer

Special to Voice of Asia

RICHMOND – A local woman who stole $42,500 from her employer to buy a luxury vehicle and go to hair and nail salons has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Samia Alam Quddusi, age 24, was convicted of felony theft in April and sentenced this month after she wrote a series of checks to herself while working as an administrative assistant at a Stafford business, which as unnamed by Fort Bend County officials.

Quddusi told the company president that she needed the money for school loans and her brother’s bail bonds. She told the court that the money was a gift or a loan to family.

However, evidence presented in court showed that Quddusi’s tuition was paid by financial aid, and that she bought a luxury vehicle, often dined out and went to hair and nail salons using the stolen funds.

Quddusi was convicted of felony theft on April 21 in the 434th District Court in Richmond, Texas.

Although Quddusi was eligible for probation, Judge James H. Shoemake told Quddusi that she was not a good candidate and gave her prison time instead, because she had a prior theft conviction and had stolen from a previous employer.

During the punishment hearing, prosecutors called the business owner, who testified about the stress he was placed under when it was discovered his employee stole from the company checking account. He described how his professional reputation and the reputation of the company was at stake due to the offense. He also stated that he lost trust in employees and spent significant time to resolve the matter with the bank and the police.

The defense called three witnesses – the Quddusi’s sister, mother, and Quddusi herself, who each testified that she was an “honest and caring” person.

Quddusi stated she disagreed with the jury’s verdict and maintained the money was given to her voluntarily. She stated for the first time that she had a special relationship with her employer that allowed for her to get large sums of money in a short period of time. When pressed for details regarding that relationship as well as for the dates the checks were given to her, she stated could not remember the specific details.

When asked about what she did with the stolen funds, the defendant stated she spent or loaned about $20,000 of the $42,500 but could not account for or remember what happened to the remainder.

Theft in this case was a third-degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Assistant District Attorneys Abdul Farukhi and Grayson Miller prosecuted the case. Attorneys Eddrea McKnight and Alfonso Anderson represented Quddusi.