Sugar Land promotes May, Steubing to Assistant City Managers

SUGAR LAND – Executive Director of Business and Governmental Affairs Jennifer May and City Engineer Chris Steubing, P.E., C.F.M, were recently promoted to assistant city managers.

The promotions were part of a city reorganization to address the loss of Assistant City Manager Mike Goodrum, who accepted the position of city manager in Coral Springs, Fla.

May’s management responsibilities now include Parks and Recreation, Planning, Intergovernmental Relations, Economic Development (including tourism and cultural arts), Human Resources, Finance and Communications, while Steubing will oversee Engineering, Information Technology, Environmental and Neighborhood Services, Permits and Inspections and Public Works.

First Assistant City Manager Steve Griffith will continue to manage fire, police, municipal court, public safety dispatch and aviation, and Assistant City Manager Jim Callaway is tasked with the extensive citywide planning process to prepare for annexation of Greatwood and New Territory on Dec. 12.

May has been with Sugar Land for 11 years. As executive director of business and governmental affairs, she was responsible for the oversight of economic development (including tourism and cultural arts), planning, communications and intergovernmental relations.

She previously served as director of economic development, providing leadership for the completion of agreements to secure the expansion of Sugar Land companies such as Nalco Champion, Applied Optoelectronics and Schlumberger, as well as the recruitment of companies such as First Data and the implementation of the lease and development agreements for the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

May’s Sugar Land career began in 2006 as a management assistant, a role in which she managed strategic planning and intergovernmental relations programs and served as the City’s liaison for a public-private partnership to transform a Central State Farm Prison building into the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land. (-City of Sugar Land)