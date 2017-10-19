Sugar Land Prepares for Halloween Town in Sugar Land Town Square

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Something’s brewing, and it will be a ghoulishly fun, wicked good time for everyone! Halloween Town is set for Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 p.m., in Sugar Land Town Square. Admission is free and open to the public.

Halloween characters will roam Town Square inviting children to participate in several activities, including festive crafts and coloring stations, an interactive rock wall, a Munchkin Pumpkin Patch, the Trunk or Treat zone and inflatables for children.

Coloring stations will be provided by Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, and Nutty Scientist Fort Bend will have a children’s chemical lab onsite. Booth sponsors for Halloween Town include Life Essentials Chiropractic, i-9 Sports, Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land, Overture Sugar Land, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sugar Land, Camp Cho-Yeh and Renewal by Anderson.

People and pets in their Halloween best are invited to enter Halloween Town’s costume contest in the following categories:

Category Contest Time

PETS 4:30 p.m.

3 Yrs Old or Under 5 p.m.

4-7 Yrs Old 5:30 p.m.

8-11 Yrs Old 6 p.m.

12 Yrs or Older 6:30 p.m.

GROUP 7 p.m.

Remember that Halloween Town is for friendly ghosts, goblins and ghouls, so no blood or gruesome horror, please. There will be no onsite registration, so get a jump start, and register online today! Sign up children or pets using the contest entry form at www.sugarlandtx.gov/halloweentown.

A free shuttle service will run from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., to Sugar Land Town Square from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Limited parking will also be available in the Texas and Lone Star garages located in Town Square.

For more information about the event, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2825, or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks for a complete listing of events. Don’t forget to follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on social media using @SugarLandParks.