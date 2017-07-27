Sugar Land offices hit market

SUGAR LAND – Two office buildings in Sugar Land have hit the market, including one of the most recognizable buildings along the Southwest Freeway.

Commercial real estate firm HFF is marketing the properties.

Sugar Creek on the Lake, a 515,152-square-foot building at 14141 Southwest Freeway between Sugar Creek Boulevard and Williams Trace, has a stepped design that goes from six to eight to 10 stories.

Built for Kaneb Services in the early 1980s, the building recently got a new slate of tenants after previously serving as offices for Fluor Corp., Chevron and its predecessor Unocal Corp.

Occupancy is at 90 percent. (Patch.com)