Sugar Land Mayor meets with Governor to preserve quality of life for residents

SUGAR LAND – Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman met with Governor Greg Abbott last week as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the city is able to meet the expectations of its citizens to provide a safe community and quality city services.

Throughout the regular and special legislative sessions, Sugar Land’s elected leaders and representatives have testified on a variety of proposed bills that would restrict the city’s ability to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.

“The goal of the city’s legislative program is to ensure that proposed legislation does not diminish our ability to make responsible business decisions or erode our ability to respond to the needs of our citizens,” said Zimmerman. “We believe that Sugar Land City Council will represent the best interests of our citizens much better than a state government that is not involved in the day-to-day lives of our citizens.”

Zimmerman joined four mayors from the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex at the Texas capitol to urge Abbott to respect the opinions and needs of their shared constituents.

The visit marked the third of three planned meetings between Abbott and mayors from across the state who are concerned about Abbott’s special session agenda. The mayoral meetings came in response to a letter signed by 17 Texas mayors on July 17. The group stated that some items on the governor’s call “directly impede the ability of Texas cities to provide vital services that reflect the priorities of local residents.”

Current proposals in the special legislative session that would restrict the city’s ability to preserve Sugar Land’s quality of life include the following items requested by the governor:

“Legislation reforming the laws governing ad valorem property taxes. Legislation using population growth and inflation to establish a spending limit for political subdivisions.”

Imposing statewide caps on city revenues will not provide meaningful tax relief because it does not address solutions for the broken public school financing system, which represents the largest portion of residents’ tax bills. Revenue and spending caps can have unintended consequences on funding for public safety, economic development and infrastructure.

“Legislation preempting local regulation of the use of hand-held mobile communication devices while driving.”

Preempting the city’s recently adopted hands-free ordinance would make Sugar Land’s streets and intersections less safe and make the city’s ordinance less effective. The city of Sugar Land ordinance was approved after a year-long public input process through which residents expressed support for the city to pursue such a program.

“Legislation protecting the private property rights of land owners from political subdivision rules, regulations, or ordinances that interfere with, delay, or restrict private property owners’ ability to use or enjoy their property.”

Restricting city regulation of trees and vegetation would limit the city’s ability to create line-of-sight buffers between commercial and residential property owners.

More details may be found online at www.sugarlandtx.gov. (-City of Sugar Land)