Students to Compete at 2018 Texas Science and Engineering Fair in San Antonio

AUSTIN, March 21, 2018 – More than 1,200 Texas middle and high school students will present their outstanding projects at the 2018 Texas Science and Engineering Fair (TXSEF). The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) continues its commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and the success of tomorrow’s workforce by co-sponsoring the event for the 17th consecutive year with ExxonMobil.

“We are proud to support this prestigious event that provides Texas students the platform to demonstrate their significant talents and their commitment to improving the world around them through innovative science solutions,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “The knowledge and experience gained by these future innovators through this exciting competition can inspire them to pursue a rewarding career in high demand STEM fields and prepare them to be the future leaders of our state.”

Hosted by The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the science fair begins with check-in on Friday, March 23, and culminates with judging and an awards presentation on Saturday, March 24, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. University of Texas Chemistry Professor Dr. Kate Biberdorf will deliver the keynote address at the awards presentation.

“TWC is proud to join ExxonMobil and UTSA in providing a setting in which outstanding students can showcase their research projects in these high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “We applaud the students for the commitment and innovation they demonstrate.”

The Texas Science and Engineering Fair is officially sanctioned by the Society for Science & the Public, the annual host of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Awards will be presented to students in 22 project categories for both middle and high school divisions.

“In an increasingly competitive job market, individuals with hands-on experience in STEM disciplines are highly sought-after,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “It is important that we continue to support the next generation of the Texas labor force by providing them with opportunities like this fair.”

Winners from the science fair’s high school division will qualify for the Intel ISEF competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in May 2018 and the top two placers in each category will also earn a spot at the Texas Governor’s Science and Technology Champions Academy, a weeklong residential summer camp, also sponsored by TWC, which will be held this summer at Southern Methodist University.