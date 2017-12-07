SLP – Celebrating 10 years of academic success

What does the co-founder of a world-renowned education institute do when faced with education choices for her own daughter? Build her own school!

I couldn’t find a public or private middle school with the essential education standards and social and behavioral requirements for today’s youth,” said Carol Appelbaum, founder of the prestigious Sugar Land Prep. “I had a clear idea of the educational and social setting I wanted for my child. So, I used my own training, experience, and resources to create what I knew was missing. I founded a middle and high school for high achievers.”

August 2017 marked Sugar Land Prep’s 10th year of success. Focusing on content mastery, character/leadership development, self-discipline, individualized education system, and college entrance PSAT/SAT/ACT exams has proven to be a very successful model. Sugar Land Prep has 10 years filled with academic success stories. Their students won’t find exam shortcuts used by other schools such as matching, true-false, or multiple choice. The use of stringent testing methods is just one of the ways Sugar Land Prep (SLP) students develop strong foundations in subjects.

SLP does not administer standardized tests. Instead, their students focus on mastering the PSAT/SAT/ACT tests. College entrance test mastery is included in their curriculum and begins during the sixth grade. As a result, 85% of SLP seventh grade students earn DUKE TIP state recognition. Later, graduates of SLP receive college scholarships, earn high college GPA’s, receive honors, and Dean’s List recognition. Using their individualized education practices, most students are taking above grade level courses. Some eighth and ninth grade students are taking pre-calculus, calculus, or even physics.

Logan Turk

Logan Turk is age 13 and should be taking 8th grade coursework, but she is already taking all high school level courses including pre-calculus and chemistry. Logan received Grand Recognition for Duke TIP, scoring a nearly perfect score of 35 in the English section. The highest possible score is a 36. Logan also assists her fellow students in SLP’s mentor program and volunteers on several school committees.

Ciara Appelbaum

Ciara Appelbaum took full advantage of the individualized accelerated program offered by Sugar Land Prep (SLP) and graduated high school in only 2.5 years. She was awarded the Scholastic Achievement Award and numerous other awards and scholarships. Ciara attended Wake Forest University and also attended classes at the University of Cambridge in England. Ciara graduated magna cum laude and is currently working and living in Manhattan NY.

Saman Nekoobahr

Saman Nekoobahr enrolled at Sugar Land Prep (SLP) entering the 9th grade. He completed algebra, geometry, and algebra II all in his first year at SLP. At age 15, he is currently taking calculus and physics, both senior level courses. He has been able to achieve so much within SLP’s environment which encourages self-paced and self-motivated learning. Saman also assists his fellow students in SLP’s mentor program and volunteers on several school committees.