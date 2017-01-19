Siddiqi named next president of HCC Central College

HOUSTON [January 13, 2017] – Houston Community College (HCC) names Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi as the next President of Central College. He has a proven record of success as a leader, innovator, and champion for higher education and workforce development. Dr. Siddiqi is scheduled to begin his duties at Houston Community College Feb. 1.

“Dr. Siddiqi shares our bold vision for elevating Houston Community College to new heights in student success,” says Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Chancellor of Houston Community College. “He brings a wealth of experience in fields that align with the Houston region’s workforce priorities. His experience in instructional and workforce development is a great addition to support the strategic priorities of HCC of improving student success.”

Siddiqi comes to HCC from Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, where he served as Provost and Chief Academic Officer. He was instrumental in leading a major restructuring of academic and student service organizations through a robust, collaborative process, leading to enhancements to the student experience and success.

He also led the addition of many new transfer agreements in workforce programs including Health Information Technology, Patient Care Technician, Supply Chain Management, Music Production, and Fire Science Technology. Under his tenure as Chief Academic Officer, he initiated a transition program for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and signed partnership agreements with numerous universities for dual-degree and transfer programs.

Siddiqi received his Ed.D. in Adult Education and Higher Education from Northern Illinois University in 2015; a Master of Business Administration from Northern Alabama University in 2011; and a Master in Industrial Technology from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2004.

In addition to his expansive career experience and professional certifications, Siddiqi is a member of many education-related associations, including: American Council on Education, Association for Institutional Research, Instructional Technology Council, National Association of Student Affairs in Higher Education, and is a college representative for the Fulbright Scholar Program.

“The selection of Dr. Siddiqi came on the heels of a comprehensive national search and extensive vetting by our selection committee,” Maldonado says. “Our goal was to find the best candidate who could both meet the needs our students and take an active role in the transformation process taking place at HCC. I am confident Dr. Siddiqi will exceed all our expectations.”

