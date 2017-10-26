Sherin Mathews case: Police confirms finding body after father’s confession

In a dramatic turnaround, the father of the three-year-old North Texas girl, who disappeared on 7 October, told the police that he watched his daughter choke on milk and die. An arrest affidavit said that he later removed her body from the house.

The affidavit was released on Tuesday morning by the Texas Police. Wesley Mathews “had been trying to get the three-year-old girl to drink her milk in the garage” early on 7 October, the affidavit said. “Wesley said she wouldn’t listen to him.”

At that point, Mathews said he “physically assisted” Sherin in drinking her milk and the girl choked on the drink.

“She was coughing and her breathing slowed. Eventually, Wesley no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died.”

The police further said that Mathews admitted to removing the girl’s body from the home.

At that point, Mathews said he “physically assisted” Sherin in drinking her milk and the girl choked on the drink.

“She was coughing and her breathing slowed. Eventually, Wesley no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died.”

The police further said that Mathews admitted to removing the girl’s body from the home.

Mathew’s previous claim

Mathews had initially said that he told his daughter to stand by a tree near an alley outside their home in Richardson as punishment for not finishing her milk. When he went to check on her about 15 minutes later, she was not there.

He told the police that after doing an initial search once he realised his daughter was missing, he went inside and did laundry while waiting for her to come home or for daylight so that he could continue looking. Police were not alerted to her disappearance until about five hours later.

Subsequently, he was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. A day later, he was released from custody after posting $2,50,000 bond.

He told the police that the girl was developmentally disabled and malnourished when he and his wife adopted her and that they had to put her on a special diet that included feeding her whenever she was awake, including in the middle of the night, to help her gain weight.

Sherin’s body found

The police on Tuesday confirmed that the body found on 23 October is Sherin’s. It was found about half a mile from Mathews’ house. As part of their search operation, officers blocked off an area near Spring Valley and Bowser roads, east of Central Expressway. The body was found in a culvert beneath a road around 11 am with the help of search dogs.

Police said the medical examiner had not yet determined a cause of death, and an autopsy hasn’t been released.

Response to Sherin’s death

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also expressed concern over the case and tweeted that the Indian embassy in US is actively involved.

Officials from the Indian Embassy in the US and the Indian Consulate in Houston tweeted late last week that they are in contact with police regarding the investigation and actively helping. Neither office has released a statement since the body was found. Police confirmed they are working with the consulate to obtain adoption records and other documents.

Officials from the Indian Embassy in the US and the Indian Consulate in Houston tweeted late last week that they are in contact with police regarding the investigation and actively helping. Neither office has released a statement since the body was found. Police confirmed they are working with the consulate to obtain adoption records and other documents.