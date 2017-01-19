Seven Katy ISD students earn highest ACT score

KATY – This year seven Katy ISD high school students earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. On average, less than .1 percent of all test takers earn the top score. Only 2,235 out of the nearly 2.1 million students who took the ACT in 2016 earned a composite score of 36.

“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare,” said ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda, in a letter recognizing the students’ exceptional achievement. “While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

The following Katy ISD students earned a perfect score on the ACT:

Luis Alfonso Pabon Madrid, 11th grade

Dora Cecilia Gurfinkel, 12th grade

Justin Zhang, 12th grade

Russell Ku, 11th grade

Samuel Shenoi, 12 grade

Richard Liu, 12th grade

Clio Sun, 12th grade

The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. Exceptional scores of 36 provide colleges with evidence of student readiness (-KatyISD)