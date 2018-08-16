Sensational Singing Duo Samir and Dipalee Live in Concert in Houston

A Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Presentation

HOUSTON – The Entertainment Company is launching its first show: Samir and Dipalee Live in Concert on Sept. 22nd with the award winning Bollywood playback singer couple Samir Date and their musical ensemble at the Stafford Civic Center.

Samir has worked with acclaimed singers, music directors and film directors like Yash Chopra, Asha Bhosle, Shiv-Hari, Raam Laxman, Sooraj Barjatya, Bappi Lahiri, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurty, Ekta Kapoor and others. Dipalee stormed the citadel of music when she was only nine years. The couple have toured the world with over 300 international shows to their credit. Their 30 concert tour in 2016 covered Jamaica, Canada, Holland, United Kingdom and West Indies.

Samir has sung playback for Hindi films like Jazbaat, Parampara and Fauj has also hosted TV shows while Dipalee is a SAREGAMA Star and 4 times govt. award winner. She has twice been honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her singing achievements. She is the 3- time recipient of the Gujarat State Award for the Best Playback Singer for the years: 2004, 2008 and 2009. She has also sung many Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Rajasthani songs. Her recently released solo for the film Chooriyan has been very well received.

Major sponsors of the event include: Amiralli Dodhiya, Agent, New York Life, Ashar Jafri of Tara Energy, Embassy Suites Energy Corridor, Umang Mehta of Deep Foods Inc., and a few others including local media.

“I am very enthusiastic hosting this concert on the behalf of my Entertainment Company. It is challenging but exciting. It is my request to the community to please support and be a part of the concert. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Indo American Charity Foundation.” urges Mousumi Banerjee, Promoter and CEO.

Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Company was established in 2018 as an entertainment company specializing in Concert, Promotion, Talent Promotion and Cultural Event Promotion. Mousumi Banerjee, CEO has years of event hosting experience from working relentlessly helping Houston’s non-profit organizations like India House, CRY, SEWA International and currently a Director of Indo American Charity Foundation in their fundraising efforts. She has promoted both large and smallscale events all over Houston.

For more information about Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment visit: https://www.facebook.com/Mousumi-Banerjee-2046130342332317/, email mousumib@yahoo.com orcall 832-841-5727.