Search for missing Texas toddler narrows

RICHARDSON, Oct 17, 2017 – (KWTX) Authorities have narrowed the search for a Richardson toddler who’s been missing for more than 10 days to some specific areas including a field near a community college.

Sherin Mathews, 3, was last seen at around 3 a.m. Oct. 7 when, according to an arrest affidavit, her father, Wesley Mathews, 37, forced her to stand next to a tree in an alley behind the house as punishment for not drinking her milk.

When he went outside about 15 minutes later, the girl was gone, the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, officers fanned out in wooded areas, along creeks and in fields including one near Richland College, assisted by police K-9s and a law enforcement drone task force.

The field near the college is less than 2 miles from the girl’s home.

Cadaver dogs were also seen at the scene, KXAS-TV reported.

“Detectives will evaluate the results of today’s efforts while the investigation continues,” Richardson police said in a Facebook post.

The girl’s father waited about five hours before he reported the toddler missing, authorities say.

Mathews said he decided to wait until dawn to search further and passed the time by doing laundry.

He didn’t report that the girl was missing until around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7.

But police have determined that Mathews’ 2013 Acura MDX SUV was gone from the family’s home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Oct. 7.

“We are asking for residents and business owners within an area where this vehicle could have traveled within that hour to review and preserve any video possibly containing this vehicle, police said.