Saregama Carvaan USA Launch

November 2017: After an extremely successful launch in India, Saregama is now launching Saregama Carvaan, the portable digital audio player with in-built stereo speakers and 5000 evergreen Hindi songs inside, in United States of America. This audio player combines the best of digital technology with the convenience and ease of use of a physical form factor. Carvaan in USA can now be ordered from amazon.com for $159.

These 5000 songs available on Carvaan have been handpicked using data analytics and categorised based on singers, lyricists, music composers, moods etc. Each category can be selected by turning a jog-dial. So with a simple turn of a knob, one can switch from Kishore Kumar classics, to R.D Burman’s pulsating hits, to timeless love songs or to soulful Sufi tracks – all in their original versions, back-to-back without any ads. Carvaan’s music collection also includes the entire Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala collection spanning 50 years.

With the option to tune into FM Radio, Carvaan doubles up as a home radio too. It’s possible to enjoy one’s personal collection of songs by plugging in a USB drive or streaming songs from a phone to Carvaan via Bluetooth. It works on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. The product comes with a one-year warranty applicable all over the States. All of these features makes Saregama Carvaan as a new and unique gifting options for your loved ones for all occasions.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India says, “There has been a lot of demand for Carvaan from Indians living in US. It’s a perfect treat for anyone living away from home and missing good old Hindi music. There’s an inherent nostalgic charm in the songs of yesteryear and we are thrilled that with Carvaan launching in USA, this connect with Indians is complete. Its the perfect gift for your family this Thanksgiving and for Christmas”

Carvaan is being launched in the classic color of Porcelain White.