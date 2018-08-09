Sarah DeMerchant Endorsed by National Women’s Political Caucus Texas

SUGAR LAND, TX. (8/6/18) – Sarah DeMerchant has been endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus Texas, a multi-partisan grassroots organization which supports pro-choice women candidates for elected and appointed offices at all levels of government. The National Women’s Political Caucus is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to increasing women’s participation in all areas of political and public life. Spurred by Congress’ failure to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in 1970, the founders (among them Gloria Steinem) believed that economic and social equity would come about only when women were equally represented among the nation’s political decision-makers. Their faith that women’s interests would best be served by women lawmakers has been confirmed time and time again, as women in Congress, state legislatures and city halls across the country have introduced, fought for and won legislation to eliminate sex discrimination and meet women’s changing needs.

About Sarah DeMerchant: A Native Texan and nationally recognized technology professional, L. Sarah DeMerchant is the Democratic candidate for Texas State House District #26. She is member of AAUW-Fort Bend and is a founding member and chapter lead of Organizing for Action-Fort Bend (OFA). She has also volunteered for Women in Public Policy (WIPP), First Colony Little League, Lexington Creek Elementary School as a reading tutor, United Nations and Junior Achievement. Sarah has been actively involved in both the Wendy Davis and Barack Obama campaigns and has lobbied with the Filipino American Caucus for Empowerment (FACE) for the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Medal Act, which was signed by President Obama in 2016.

About the National Women’s Political Caucus – Texas: NWPC-TX is a state affiliate of the National Women’s Political Caucus, which was founded in 1971. NWPC-TX is a multi-partisan organization open to all women and men who support our issues. To learn more search @NWPCTX on Facebook or messenger. Information on the National Women’s Political Caucus can be found at http://www.nwpc.org/.

More information about Sarah is available on her website: www.democratdemerchant.com