Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda opens new midwest location at Naperville, Illinois

The Grand Opening of the Center which was the 12th one in the US was celebrated by lighting of the traditional lamp and ribbon cutting and a discussion on the increasing popularity of Complementary & Alternative Medicines like Ayurveda in the US and the mission of Santhigram in fulfilling this need.

The Chief Guest was Congressman Mr. Bill Foster of the 11th District of Illinois and the Guest of Honor was Mr. Rick Guzman, Chief of Staff from Mayor’s Office City of Aurora.

During the occasion, after the welcome speech by the Center Partner, Mr. Vinoz Chanamolu, the Founder Chairman of Santhigram Wellness, Dr. Gopinathan Nair expressed his confidence in taking forward Santhigram Ayurveda to greater heights. “The main hurdle we faced at Milwaukee, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and now in Naperville was to get the trained manpower in Ayurveda and Panchakarma therapies”, he said.

In order to meet shortage of trained manpower in Ayurvedic and Panchakarma Therapies which will help Santhigram to grow faster, he has narrated his plans to launch Ayurveda Training Schools in East, Midwest and West as early as possible.



The Wellness Center celebrated its Grand Opening with an open house for two days, offering Ayurveda consultations by the renowned Holistic physician Dr. Ambika Nair assisted by Dr. Greeshma Varghese, an experienced Ayurveda Doctor from Kerala, India.

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Wellness Centers were established in India nearly two decades ago and is an ISO 9001:2008 certified provider of Authentic Kerala specific Ayurvedic & Panchakarma therapies for total body rejuvenation, detoxification and for alleviation of many chronic ailments.

The unique services provided by Santhigram Wellness help to reduce stress, enhance skin luster, correct metabolism, improve immunity, remove hormonal imbalance and recharges the body and mind. The Santhigram wellness Centers are staffed by trained Ayurveda professionals who offer consultations and recommendations on Diet, Herbal remedies and Healthy Lifestyle.