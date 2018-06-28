Sant Nirankari Spiritual Summit on Jun 30 and Jul 1

HOUSTON – Nirankari Spiritual Summit (NSS) – 2018 is a 2-day international-level Youth and Kids Event being held in Houston, TX USA on June 30 & July 1, 2018.

Nirankari Spiritual Summit (NSS) – 2018 will serve as a stepping stone for spiritual empowerment of youth and children. The theme for NSS 2018 will be “Lighthouse” a symbol for one that shines, serves, guides & protects.

We feel great pleasure to inform you that at this event, we’ll be attempting to create a new world record for The Largest human image of an Infinity symbol.

For More info and Registration, Visit: https://events.nirankari.org/

