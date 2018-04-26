Sad demise

Ammini was born in Venmony on November 5, 1937. She was the first born of K.K. Koshy and Rachel Koshy, Keerikattu Valiaparimpil House Venmony. She was called to eternity on Friday at March 20, 2018 at 7.48 PM.

She is survived by Leni and Sutha Thomas, Leena Jacob, Andrew and Beena Mohunthan and grandchildren Nathan Jacob, Joel Joel, Sonya Thomas ,Zachary Thomas, Joshua Mohunthan and Julia Mohunthan.

Her other surviving siblings live in the same neighborhood. They are Koshy Cherian and Annamma Cherian, Susan Varghese and Francis Puthanagadi, Mariamma Thomas and Issac Thomas, Oommen Koshy and Molly Koshy, Grace Mathew and John Mathew, Lilly Philip and Raju Philip, Valsamma Koshy and Koshy Kochukunju their children and grand children.

Memorial Service:

Friday, April 27, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Location: St. Paul’s Marthoma Church, 1002 Barnes Bridge Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Funeral Service:

Saturday, April 28, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: St. Paul’s Marthoma Church, 1002 Barnes Bridge Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150.

Burial location

New Hope Funeral Home,

500 US 8, Sunnyville, TX 75182