Rosenberg woman convicted gets two years for aggravated assault

ROSENBERG – Eliza Lazarra Ford was convicted by a jury of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on June 7, 2018 before being sentenced to a two-year prison term in an agreement with prosecutors. The 51 year-old Rosenberg woman was charged for threatening a child with a meat cleaver in 2017.

According to lead prosecutor Ashley Earl, Ford was present at the victim’s home on February 25, 2017 in violation of a family court order. Jurors heard a recording of the 911 call in which the juvenile complainant reported that the defendant threatened her with a knife during an argument.

The Rosenberg Police Department responded to the call and Officer Timothy Anderson was the lead officer on the scene. The defendant’s husband testified he witnessed the assault and led officers to a meat cleaver that was used to commit the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Earl commented that the quick action of the juvenile in calling 911 for assistance may have prevented the serious injury of others in the home. “A line was crossed that night – the danger was recognized not only by the juvenile witness, but also the Rosenberg Police Department who responded so promptly to the report of violence in the home.”

Ford was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Brady G. Elliott. Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 – 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The defendant was probation eligible.

Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Earl and Terese Buess prosecuted the case. Attorney Eric Ashford represented the defendant.