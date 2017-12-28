Rice, UH rank among ‘2018 Best Value Colleges’

HOUSTON – Remarkable academic quality and affordability are just some of the great attributes that have landed the University of Houston and Rice University on Kiplinger’s Personal Finance 300 Best Value Colleges for 2018.

The rankings, which have been around for nearly 20 years, combine public schools, private universities and private liberal arts colleges into a single, comprehensive list.

The rising cost of tuition nationwide and the increasing number of American families struggling with student loans are among the biggest issues facing higher education leaders and lawmakers. When choosing the right university—one that delivers an affordable, high-quality education, the stakes are high.

“Our rankings, which weigh affordability alongside academic quality, are a great resource for students and their parents when sorting through college choices,” said Mark Solheim, editor of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. “All 300 schools on our list are worth a look.”

Rice is No. 8 on Kiplinger’s “Best College Values” 2017 list based on its academic quality and affordability.

“Stronger test scores than in previous years and robust financial aid awards helped Rice University return to the top 10 on our combined list this year,” the Kiplinger staff wrote in its profile of Rice, according to the release. “The school, located in the heart of the country’s fourth-largest city, also stands out for its low six-to-one student-faculty ratio and 96 percent freshman retention rate. With the lowest sticker price in our combined top 10, the school is an attractive option for families regardless of how much aid they think they may qualify for.”

Kiplinger also calculated the median earnings of workers who enrolled in college 10 years earlier and received federal financial aid. For Rice, that “Salary Yardstick” is $64,300. The university also ranked as No. 5 on the “Best Values in Private Colleges” list.

UH joins Texas A&M, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at Dallas as the only public schools in Texas listed in the 2018 rankings. Kiplinger’s starts with a list of nearly 1,200 schools across the country and trims the list using measures of academic quality. The schools are then ranked on cost and financial aid data. Only the top 3 percent of schools make the list.

The full rankings are now available online and will appear in print in the February 2018 issue of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, on newsstands January 9. (-UH/RICE Press releases)