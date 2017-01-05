Report card time for Fort Bend ISD

State recognizes 30 schools for achievements; 2 schools miss expectations

by Joe Giuliani

FORT BEND – State education officials in December released school report cards for the 2015-16 school year, recognizing 30 Fort Bend ISD schools for special achievements while two schools as needing improvement.

The Texas Education Agency measures schools according to four different categories: student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps, and postsecondary readiness. The agency’s assessments are essentially pass or fail. To be considered “passing,” a school must attain either a minimum score in the student achievement category, or it must attain minimum scores in all three of the other categories.

Ridgemont and Briargate elementary schools were the only FBISD schools that did not meet minimum achievement standards, according to TEA.

TEA recognizes schools for exceptional student performance in: English language arts/reading, math, science, social studies, student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness.

Clements High School and Fort Settlement Middle School were the only two FBISD schools to receive TEA’s distinction designations in all seven categories. A total of 30 schools were received distinctions in at least one category.

School report cards include additional information about each school as well, including student demographics and details about a school’s finances with comparable information listed about the district and the state as a whole.

Briargate failed to meet minimum state scores in three out of the four categories, while Ridgemont failed to attain minimum scores in two out of the four. This was the second year both schools were rated “improvement required.”

Schools that fail to meet state standards for two consecutive years must meet a list of TEA requirements, including collecting and analyzing certain school data, submitting progress reports and improvement plans to TEA, and having school staff undergo certain training.

The improvement plan required by TEA must explain how the school will improve student achievement, while identifying reasons why it failed to meet standards. The plan must be approved by the district’s board of trustees and submitted to TEA by April 17.

Schools and districts that are labeled “improvement required” are allowed to appeal the rating. DeEtta Culbertson, TEA spokesperson, was unable to say whether FBISD had appealed the ratings of Ridgemont and Briargate.

Schools that continue to fail to meet state standards could eventually see the state education commissioner appoint managers to take over operations at the school, or close the school entirely.

FBISD board president Kristin Tassin said the district is providing additional resources for 15 campuses designated as priorities.

“Fort Bend ISD and the Board of Trustees are committed to continuous improvement for all students throughout the District,” Tassin said. “We have approved and implemented new programs and provided additional resources to address targeted areas at various campuses. We are encouraged by the 2016 Accountability Results, as they show that our efforts are working.”