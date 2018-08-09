Ramyani Roy’s ‘Manchapravesh’ Announces a Brilliant Odissi Performer

by Sanchali Basu

Although the official name is Ramyani Roy, she is lovingly called Rini by one and all. It was a delight to see the 16-year-old budding talent’s debut Odissi performance, also known as “Manchapravesh” at the Old Stafford Civic Center on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

The guests were welcomed with an array of delectable snacks, catered by Amar Indian-European Cuisine, during the social hour. Rini’s cousins introduced emcee Piyal Sengupta to conduct the evening’s proceedings. Chief guest Swami Atmarupananda, the minister in charge of the Vedanta Society of Greater Houston, began the program by blessing Rini on her special day. Rini’s entrance on stage with the invocation piece, Mangalacharan, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles, just took everyone’s breath away. Her beauty, poise, and collectedness caught everyone’s attention immediately.

Batu, the next dance in the repertoire was a musical piece, in Eka taali where Rini got to demonstrate the beautiful sculpturesque postures and poses describing actions of playing the drums, veena, flute, and cymbals- the instruments used over ages in Indian classical dance. The intricate rhythm patterns with her fluid body movements, combined with strong footwork and immense stamina got highlighted. Patdeep Pallavi, an elaborate pure dance item followed, where a beautiful tapestry of rhythm, music, and movement was showcased.

Rini’s friends from all over the country who belong to the Odissi Dance Company, and learn dance from their Guru, Dr. Aparupa Chatterjee via skype and in person, then came on stage to speak about the fun-loving, jokester nature of Rini. Another pure Nritta, “Natangi,” involving graceful and lyrical movements to the melodious accompaniment of instrumental music ensued and Rini was par excellence in this piece too. The classic Dashavatar took us through the Indian mythical theory of evolution where the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu were depicted through Abhinaya or expression through hand, face, body gestures and mime.

Rini’s fascination for dance and Indian culture started at the very tender age of 6 when she started learning Odissi. She has attended several Odissi workshops, performed at several places in the US and India. She received the “Odissi Pratibha” award in 2016 in Bhubaneshwar, India and was featured in several Indian publications in 2017 for her performance at the Kelucharan Guna Keerthanam Festival in Kolkata, India. She also has a 2nd-degree black belt in Taekwondo under her belt and performs as a cellist in her school orchestra, in addition to being a member of several student organizations. Her friends from outside of her dance school then shared some sweet anecdotes about Rini.

Next a neo-classical item, Ye ho vitthale, in praise of Lord Vishnu resonated the experimental play with pure dance movements. The Guru Smt. Aparupa Chatterjee praised Rini for her hard work, sincerity, and dedication despite the long-distance training, at times. She presented Rini with her certificate of graduation and blessed her to keep dancing forever. Rini thanked her parents, Guru, the emcee, helpers and the well-wishers for making the program a success. Mokshya, the final dance of the repertoire, signifying the ultimate release and the total surrender of the dancer to God was danced with great devotion.

Rini’s parents Nirmalya and Rituparna Roy congratulated Rini for achieving this huge milestone and expressed their gratitude to everyone for their help, encouragement, and support.