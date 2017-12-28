Progressive High School celebrates semester graduates with Clap-Out

FORT BEND ISD (December 21, 2017) – Progressive High School administrators, parents and community members celebrated the achievements of 20 graduating seniors at the school’s annual Senior Clap-Out ceremony. The school hosts the event at the end of each semester to recognize seniors for reaching the academic milestone.

Among PHS’ Class of 2017 are: Chinelo Achuama, Jimmy Amador, Jasmin Benitez, Haile Broker, Anthony Garcia, Jordan Gebert, Akheem Gordon, Adrian Hernandez, Jinesa Hernandez, Promise Itauma, Katia Alveldano Leal, Kenneth McKyer, Ashondre Mitchell, Humberto Mora, Norely Nava, Cari Rios, Damien Roberson, Nicholas Scott-Evans, Yordy Gonzalez Tovar and Desiree Zuniga.

Valerie Peterson-Kelly of Very Positive Outlook, Inc., served as guest speaker for the event. She congratulated the graduates with affirmations. “You are wonderful. You are fantastic. You are successful, and this is only the beginning,” said Peterson-Kelly.

She also asked the graduates to close their eyes and visualize where they want to be in the future. She reminded the students that they are much bigger than their neighborhoods and environments.

FBISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Devin Padavil also offered the students words of advice. “Don’t let other people write your story and treat every obstacle like a test,” he said. “Hearing about all the work you’ve put into this place, and all the obstacles you’ve overcome is truly inspiring for us. No matter your age, the obstacles never stop. The true test of life is whether you will keep going.”

Other program participants included Lisa Jones, Principal; Ron Jedkins, Assistant Principal; Margaret Tookes-Shade, College and Career Counselor; and Marva Flentroy, Counselor.

The ceremony concluded with a clap out in honor of the graduates.