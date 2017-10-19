Pratham USA raises $500K in Virginia

WASHINGTON: Pratham USA, an Indian non- governmental organisation has raised more than USD 500,000 this year towards providing quality education to underprivileged children in India.

At its latest fund raiser in the Washington DC suburb of Virginia, Pratham raised USD 275,000 from about 360 guests.

Actor R Madhavan made an impassioned plea with his keynote address underscoring the importance of tangible results when giving back.

“Pratham is doing an extraordinary job in making a huge difference in the lives of people, especially children and women in India,” Madhavan said.

The people who attended the event were visibly moved by Nisha Sisodiya, a young woman from Rajasthan, who bravely told her story of how she overcame an abusive marriage to become a successful entrepreneur after discovering Pratham’s vocational programme.

Pratham provided her seed funding and mentorship to be able to launch her own beauty salon where she provides livelihood for other women in the community.

(-Economic Times)