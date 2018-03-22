Oil Prices Stabilizing? Local Station Owners Benefit from Lower Prices

Predicting what will happen with oil prices is a bit like predicting the apocalypse, but there appears to be a level of stability right now that most industry experts expect will be around for quite a while. Most analysts forecast that crude oil will remain in a relatively tight range from $50 to $70 per barrel until 2030. If that is indeed the case, everyone in the supply chain is looking for ways to survive and thrive in the new reality.

What Happens to Oil-Producing Countries When Oil Prices Fall?

On a macro level, oil exporters are some of the biggest losers when oil prices fall like they did back in 2014. There are several countries in the world including Venezuela, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia whose entire economy is dependent on oil revenues. Since oil prices started their fall, Venezuela’s economy is on the brink of collapse and the political system is in total disarray. Oil accounts for 75 percent of Saudi Arabia’s revenue, and the country ran a nearly $100 billion budget deficit in 2015. In Nigeria, the country is unable to pay its bills, state employees are not being paid and the country is experiencing power outages and fuel shortages.

Even countries with more diversified economies like Russia feel the impact. Tim Bowler, a staff reporter for BBC News, reports that Russia loses over two billion dollars for every dollar the price of oil falls. Experts predict that Russia’s economy could shrink by nearly a full percentage in every year that oil prices continue to decline.

Consumers are the Big Winners

By all accounts, the end consumers are the big winners when oil prices fall. As just one example, when consumers don’t have to spend as much at the pump, they have more disposable income to buy more cars which means car dealers and their employees have more money to spend and the trickle down filters through the entire economy.

Besides lower prices at the pump, consumers benefit in several other ways as a study from the San Diego Union Tribune learned when asking several local economic authorities. Here are some of the other ways consumers are saving now and will save in the future if oil prices stay low:

• Lower fuel bills and energy costs.

• Lower food costs because distribution costs are lower.

• Inflation is held at bay so interest rates stay low and home sales increase.

• Others products like plastics that use petroleum as a raw material will see price decreases.

• How Lowering Gas Prices Help BOTH Consumers and Owners of Local Gas Stations

With the shakeout nearly complete for investors, drillers and distribution channels, local gas stations must figure out how to make money in new ways. People are often surprised to learn that the companies at the end of the supply chain (local owner operators) actually make more money when prices at the pump fall. They are just as happy to see lower prices at the pump as the consumers who purchase their products.

When the wholesale price of oil and gas rises, local gas stations cannot increase prices fast enough to cover their increased costs. Or if they raise prices in anticipation of wholesale increases, they may lose business to lower-priced competitors. When prices begin to fall, consumers are much more forgiving.

Drivers are also less likely to drive all over town looking for the lowest prices, and rather than just putting in a few dollars at each stop, they are more likely to fill their tanks. And because they have a little extra disposable income, they will also go inside and buy coffee and snacks.

The author, Seshadri Nonavinakere, is associated with and works in the Oil & Gas Industry for the last 20 years around the world. He is also a Finance Analyst, has experience in Manufacturing, Mining Operations, and IT Training.