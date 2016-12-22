New Sugar Land history museum will open in 2017

Current exhibit space closes Dec. 31

After housing city artifacts in an “interim museum” for five years, the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation plans to open its permanent history museum in 2017.

That means the temporary exhibit space, in the old Imperial Sugar refinery’s engineering building, will shut its doors for good Dec. 31.

The new museum – slated to open sometime in the second or third quarter of 2017 – will be part of the Imperial Market development, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex being built in and around the former refinery’s historical buildings. It’ll share space in the old Imperial container warehouse with the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and the convention and visitors bureau.

“We’re in the epicenter of the historic district,” said Dennis Parmer, the heritage foundation’s executive director, and when the Imperial Market is finished, visitors and residents alike will be able to wander in and learn about it’s history.

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation – a nonprofit created by the city more than a decade ago to create this museum – will soon launch a capital campaign for the first permanent exhibit, Parmer said. That first exhibit will be a timeline that details Sugar Land’s history, starting with the story of the land before it was settled.

The interim museum, originally intended for a three-month run, turned out to be “more permanent than anybody ever thought,” Parmer said.

The current exhibit space at 198 Kempner St. will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.