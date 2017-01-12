New HCC campus sparks rebirth in Brays Oaks District

HOUSTON – December 8, 2016: The HCC Brays Oaks Campus on West Bellfort Avenue and Riceville School Road is a reality. More than 150 people packed the entrance of the 28,000 square-foot, LEED Silver Certified building to celebrate its official ribbon cutting. Attendees included HCC Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Adriana Tamez, District III; Trustee Dr. John P. Hansen, District VI; representatives from the offices of Congressman Al Green, (TX-9th District) and State Representative Dr. Alma Allen, District 131; State Representative Shawn Thierry, District 146; and members of the Houston City Council.

The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department gave HCC a $700,000 Block grant to help fund the $12.4 million project.

“We needed this campus in this area and there was nothing going to stop us from making sure we were partners in this project,” said Houston City Council Member Larry Green, District K. “This will be the campus that the community built.”

The HCC Brays Oaks Campus will offer continuing education courses that support a curriculum of training in GED, ESL, information technology, and health education fast- track programs.

“We want to help students transition into a 21st Century college education,” said Dr. Cesar Maldonado, HCC chancellor. “Academics are critical to student success, but finding careers with job opportunities is what is going to bring success to families.”

Norman Mitchell had job creation in mind with his Bee Busy Wellness Center right next door. The Federally Qualified Health Center offers medical, dental and mental health services.

