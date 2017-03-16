Nancy Tsou Performs “Chopin: The Nocturnes”

Asia Society Texas Center presentation on Sun 19 Mar 2017

3:00pm – 6:00pm

Tsou has recently recorded a nationally acclaimed CD of “Chopin Nocturnes.” This CD is available on iTunes, and will be for sale with autograph following the recital.

About Nancy Tsou

Tsou began her musical education at age five, in Argentina, and continued her studies in Melbourne and New York. She was awarded a scholarship to study at the Conservatorium of Music at Melbourne University where she gained her Master of Music degree. She has since been on the faculty staff at Melbourne, Monash and Wollongong Universities. Professional engagements have included solo recitals in Australia and overseas, among them are several tours with the Queensland, NSW, ACT and the Victorian Arts Councils, performing extensively in each state to laudable reviews. She has also taken part in many Arts Festivals, such as the Chinese Arts Festival and the Brunswick, Kyneton, Bendigo, Swan Hill and Ballarat Arts Festivals.

Nancy Tsou will also perform at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 3 PM. To RSVP for that performance, please call 281.495.3100.