MIST Production – Ebar Rajar Pala – A major hit

by Sanchali Basu

Bengali theater lovers in Houston were going through withdrawal symptoms awaiting the next MIST (Masks, Issues, & Stages Traversed) production. MIST came through and provided the much needed high with their latest production, Ebar Rajar Pala. The play written by eminent actor, director and writer Utpal Dutt is based in the Emergency time period in India.

The play was enacted at the Katy Performing and Visual arts Center the past weekend April 8 and 9, to sold out audiences. Beautiful ladies welcomed all at the ticket counter and arrangements were made for wine and cheese in the lobby before the show.

Set in the backdrop of rural Bengal, the play revolves around a troupe of Jatra actors. Jatra is a very popular traditional folk-theatre form of Bengal. The troupe is invited by a local landlord for a performance in his village. Amongst all the actors, the lead actor, Banku, always used to claim that he was the son of the king and everyone used to make fun of him. He suddenly finds out, while the troupe is at the village that he actually is the eldest surviving heir of the princely state of Mechgir.

Major mayhem ensues and Banku’s life is turned topsy turvy. Drawing parallels with the Emergency as one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history, Banku decides to defy authority and rule by decree, allowing elections to be rigged and civil liberties to be curbed, imprison political opponents and censor the press. Several other human rights violations are ordered and the power gets to Banku’s head. With the help of his erstwhile manager Noni Da, who now becomes his political advisor, he is misled to emasculating the council of ministers. Banku also goes on and tries to forge alliances with capitalists like Chamariya, and takes other repressive measures.

The ending is quite gripping and emotional. The physical, compelling acting of Rahul Chakaraborty , who played the role of the main protagonist, Banku was par excellence. I noticed a few women with tears in their eyes following the show, leading proof to the fact that the play was very convincing and real. Some of the other characters worth mentioning The supporting cast of Souvik Ghose, Aurko Dutta, Shantanu Mukhopadhyay, Swati Mukherjee, Anirban Mukherjee, Koushik Kundu, Md. Tareque, Sujoy Kahali, and Partha Sen were all very precisely effective in their own right.

The actors were very ably supported by singers and musicians including Nahid, Nupur, Chandrani and Deepayan on vocals, Arani on the violin and Shyamal and Nirmalya on percussion.

The rest of the production crew worked tirelessly to get the sound, light and stage to all work in seamless harmony. Thanks to the excellent teamwork, the production went off smoothly and ended up being a very fulfilling experience for all. The community will now look for such outstanding productions from MIST in future and there are already requests from the Houston Durga Bari members to restage the show since many had to miss it.