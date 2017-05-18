Miss USA runner up Chhavi Verg speaks Hindi and Spanish

LOS ANGELES, CA, (AFP), May 15, 2017.

The Miss USA pageant on Sunday touted American diversity, and chose an African-American chemist with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to wear the crown. Kara McCullough from the US capital will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe contest.

The pageant included a field of five new immigrants who spoke on air about the importance of diversity — as if to refute US President Donald Trump’s less than welcoming stand toward some immigrants and refugees.

Indeed, the runner up was Chhavi Verg, Miss New Jersey, who was born in India and speaks Hindi and Spanish.

Verg, 20, was asked in her final question, “What do you consider feminism to be and to you consider yourself to be a feminist?”

Feminism is striving for equality and I do consider myself a feminist. I think it’s a misconception when people believe that feminism is women being better than men. But it’s really not. It’s a fight for equality. And we need to realize that if we want a stable society, a better future for every single individual, we need to be equal. And that’s why I advocate for education for women. Women are still held back in places in the world. They still don’t have that right to their independence, that right to their equality — all because of education. And, once we do take that step, I believe that an equal world will be a better world.

The pageant decides who will be the US representative in the Miss Universe contest. The Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants for years were co-owned by billionaire Trump.

June 2015 the NBC network severed its ties with the now president after his offensive comments on Mexican immigrants. Following legal action Trump sold his stake in the pageants to a talent management group.