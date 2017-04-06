Mayor Turner to Recognize Historically Significant Day for Sikhs

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will be proclaiming Vaisakhi Day in the city of Houston at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 13 at Houston City Hall. At the same time, the city will also be showcasing select images from the Sikh Project, a photography exhibition highlighting Sikh American stories of perseverance, progress and determination. The photography exhibit will be on display in the city hall rotunda from April 10-30.

“Houston is a city rich in diversity and culture,” said Mayor Turner. “We celebrate, respect and draw strength from our differences. That is why I am excited to be signing this year’s Vaisakhi proclamation in commemoration of one the most historically significant days for the Sikh community. I invite each and every Houstonian to join us for this occasion.”

Sikhs have been a vital part of the American fabric for over 125 years. The portraits captured in this exhibition embody the beauty and diversity of the community and recognize the challenges and triumphs of what it means to be Sikh in America. It includes portraits of Sikh Americans of various backgrounds including an Army officer, Deputy Sheriff, doctor and musician.

The project, first conceived by British photographers, Amit and Naroop, launched to critical acclaim in London in 2014. In 2015, Amit and Naroop began a partnership with the Sikh Coalition to create a U.S. edition of the project. This version includes Singhs and Kaurs (men and women). The result is a collection of images that captures the depth of the Sikh American experience.

The Sikh Project has received extensive media coverage, including in BBC, AP News, CNN, Slate, The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Huffington Post, Mic.com and Mashable.