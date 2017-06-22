Masonic Lodge award proclamation and plaque honoring the Sikh ‘Kirpan’

RICHMOND, TX – On Tuesday, June 13, at their regular meeting, Col. R. P.S. Bhalla D.V.M, M.S. (Ret) was honored at Morton Lodge No. 72 of Richmond, Texas.

It was a complete and utter surprise to Col. Bhalla, having been informed that his presence was requested at a lodge meeting. A huge congregation was in attendance, which he assumed was for the occasion of eight high school seniors being awarded scholarships by the lodge.

When the awarding was finished, the scholarship awardees and their parents left, but Col. Bhalla was asked to go upstairs to the Lodge Hall. There the lodge’s Worshipful Master and the Secretary of the Lodge brought a huge framed Memento and a copy of a Proclamation.

Then the Worshipful Master gave a speech, referring to the sword as Kirpan and repeatedly said “Kirpan” to make sure he was pronouncing it correctly. Then he traced the history of Kirpan to Guru Gobind Singh and what exactly was meant by a Saint Soldier.

“I was indeed touched not by their gesture but the way they studied the philosophy of our tenth Guru and put that into their thinking for choosing an appropriate memento for me,” Col. Bhalla explained.

“Further icing on the cake was that they had unanimously, in a meeting when I was not even present, passed a proclamation to name the Masonic Lodge Hall, where our regular meetings are held, as Rajinder Bhalla Hall.”

They plan to have a formal naming ceremony at later date when the media will also be present.

Earlier in 2013 Masonic Lodge awarded Bhalla with the Golden Trowel Award, which is given each year to one outstanding mason of the Lodge.

“Community Service that we owe, is satisfying, interesting, appreciated and at the same time a learning experience,” Col. Bhalla explained in humility and service.

The proclaimation reads:

“The Lodge presented a shadow box with a kirpan, an antique Masonic plaque, and a suitably engraved dedication which reads:

“To our Beloved Brother Rajinder Pal Singh Bhalla

“Your dedication to the Craft, your kind heart and your generous spirit will live forever in our hearts.

“Morton Lodge No. 72, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Richmond, Texas, June 2017.

“At the same time a proclamation was read naming the lodge hall ‘Rajinder Bhalla Hall’. A public dedication will be scheduled.”

Dr. Bhalla was raised a Master Mason in North Star Lodge No. 21 in India in 1964 and served as Master of Paumanok-Port Washington Lodge No. 855 in New York. He was awarded the Golden Trowel by Morton Lodge in 2015, the highest honor a Texas lodge can bestow on one of its members.