Mar Chrysostom Birth Centenary Celebration and Ecumenical Fellowship

Mar Chrysostom Birth Centenary Celebration and Ecumenical Fellowship held on Friday April 21, 2017 in E Hotel and Banquet Center, New Jersey.

Proceeds from this celebration will go to “meals on wheels” project in Kerala initiated by Chrysostom Thirumeni. Picture below- Rev. Dr. Philip Varghese, Rev. Denny Philip, Archbishop Mor Titus Yeldho Rt. Rev. Dr. Johncy Itty, Dr. Zachariah Mar Nicholovos Metropolitan, Rt. Rev. Dr. Isaac Mar Philoxenos, Dr. Cleophus J. LaRue, Dr. John Lincoln, Ms. Sini Jacob, Ms. Kusumam Titus, Ms. Nirmala Abraham

Pic on bottom right: Ms. Lynn Keerikattu (Diocesan Council Member 2017-2020, Immanuel Mar Thoma Church Houston), Mrs. Sini Jacob (Diocesan Council Member 2014-2017, Immanuel Mar Thoma Church Houston), Ms. Thara Mathews (Diocesan Council Member 2017-2020 Mar Thoma Church of Dallas, Farmers Branch).