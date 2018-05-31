Malisha Patel is the new CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System

Malisha Patel, Vice President of Operations at Memorial Hermann Southwest, who will assume the role of SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest Hospitals, where she will be tasked with overseeing the care provided to residents of Southwest Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Patel will replace Greg Haralson, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, who has been named the new SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann-TMC.

“I’m so grateful to the amazing individuals at Sugar Land and Southwest who allowed me to join them in building a family culture. Their dedication to putting patients at the forefront of everything we do has left an indelible mark on my leadership style, and I look forward to continuing to serve as a champion for our patients and our community at one of Houston’s most iconic medical institutions,” Haralson said.

“I’m also pleased to pass the baton to Malisha, who has been a fierce advocate for the people of Southwest Harris and Fort Bend counties. I know that our hospitals will continue to thrive under her guidance.”

Patel, who joined Memorial Hermann in 2007, brings to her new role a wealth of experience at both campuses, where she has had operational and business development responsibility for both clinical and non-clinical departments. In her tenure serving as a key member of the executive team at both Southwest and Sugar Land hospitals, she also worked in tandem with Haralson on Sugar Land’s $93 million expansion project and its Baldrige achievement.

“Greg has been a beloved leader and leaves behind big shoes to fill, but I’m excited about the opportunity to build upon the foundation that he established of providing top-notch service to those who entrust us with their care,” Patel said. “We have an outstanding reputation of serving our communities with pride and distinction, and I look forward to the bright future that I see on the horizon for both campuses.”