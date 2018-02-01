Mahesh Wadwa is IACF’s new president

Mahesh Wadhwa, President, Wadhwa and Associates, Inc. is an engineer and architect with 50+ years in architecture profession. His Houston based, Architecture/Engineering firm, has been providing building services for 35+ years. His company WAI specializes in Hotels/Motels, Banks, Medical/Retail/Office buildings, Manufacturing & Distribution facilities. With hundreds of projects under the belt, WAI has many satisfied customers around the world including: U.S., Mexico, Asia, and Africa.

After completing his B.S. in Architecture in 1966, Mahesh moved to U.S. in 1974 and worked with Stran Steel on the prestigious Alaska Pipeline Project. He then lead a team of Architects at a sister company of MW Kellogg, before founding WAI in 1982.

As an active member of the Indian community, he joined Indo American Charity Foundation in 2015 as its Director and in 2017 served as the president-Elect. On January 2018, Wadwa took charge as IACF President and held the first Board meeting where he outlined his goals for 2018 as:

• To improve community outreach

• Focus on the signature events

• Build a strong Platform for continuity since IACF is 30 years strong

Wadwa brings a wealth of experience to IACF from his connections with professional, business and philanthropic organizations. He served as an Advisory Board member of United Central Bank and ASIE, as Council Member at India House, and as the Ex Vice-President of India Culture Center. He has volunteered his design services for: The Science of Soul Study Center, the Sikh Center, MTS, HWS, the initial Master Planning of the India House, as well as currently designing the BAPS Staff Quarters. Mahesh practices yoga regularly and is also an amateur singer. He lives with his wife Shashi. He has two sons and enjoys the company of his four grandchildren.

This year, IACF completes 30 years as a leading non-profit representing the philanthropic spirit of the Indo American community in Houston while addressing needs in the areas of Education, Family, General needy and Healthcare in the metro Houston area. Driven by its motto “We live here, we give here,” IACF strives to serve the greater Houston community in more ways than it can. Last year, IACF was among the leading Indo-American organizations to support hurricane Harvey victims through fund raising and volunteer work. Serving on the IACF’s Executive Committee with Mahesh Wadwa are: Swetha Arora, Secretary, Venkat Iyer Treasurer, Sreeni Nakirekanti, Joint Treasurer, Shobana Muratee as President – Elect and Dr. Vanitha Pothuri, Immediate Past President.