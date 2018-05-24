Lupe Valdez, Sri Preston Kulkarni win primary bids

Valdez beat Andrew White by almost 15 percentage points, while Kulkarni beat his opponent Letitia Plummer by a 2/3 majority.

by Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni has won the Democratic primary for the 22nd congressional district of Texas.

Kulkarni, 39, a former US diplomat, won the Democratic primary runoff for Texas by defeating his only rival Letitia Plummer yesterday.

Kulkarni received 9,466 votes (nearly 32 per cent) while his fellow Democrat Letitia Plummer got 7,230 votes (24.3 per cent). He will now face Republican incumbent Pete Olson in November.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Texas on Tuesday, kicking off a tough race against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s general election.

Valdez’s victory in a runoff – while somewhat expected, after she ran well ahead of Democratic opponent Andrew White in the nine-candidate primary in March – broke historic barriers as she becomes the first Latina and first openly gay person nominated for governor by a major party in the state.

In Valdez, Texas Democrats chose a lesbian woman of color running on a progressive platform over White, a straight, white Houston businessman and s––on of a former governor, running as a centrist.

Valdez faces an uphill battle against Abbott in November.

(-Financial Express)