Lunar New Year Houston 2018

Celebrating the Year of the Earth Dog!

February 24 & 25, 2018

Saturday & Sunday / 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunar New Year Houston 2018 celebrates the Year of the Earth Dog in SW Houston, the International Heart of Our City. With 100 dazzling Lions & Dragons roaring amid a million Lucky Red Firecrackers, we ring in this Mountain Earth Dog Year!

Our legendary Lions & Dragons, dance to giant drums and gongs, and challenge fierce fireworks. They cast out all bad spirits of the old year, and welcome the Great Good Fortune of the new! Lunar New Year has been celebrated just like this for more than 2,000 years! It is our Asian heritage Holiday of Holidays!

Lunar New Year Houston presents this venerated tradition in all its ancient authenticity. Entire families, from great grand-elders to tiny toddlers, join in our ageless celebration to welcome the New Year and be blessed with the Good Luck of the Lions & Dragons.

Our New Year Celebration is definitely all TexAsia, showcasing the finest of our fabled heritage in our hometown Houston. Visit the fun at the KidZone and enjoy traditional music and dance at the Lion Dance Arena! Plus, Lunar New Year Houston features the best martial arts teams in Texas – showcasing the exhilarating Vovinam styles of Vietnam and soaring Shaolin Kung Fu traditions of China.

So, treat yourself to delectable delights at our World Food Fest and Join our celebration to Welcome the New Year! For more event information, visit LunarNewYearHouston.com