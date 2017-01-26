LUNAR NEW YEAR HOUSTON 2017

Celebrating the Year of the Fire Rooster!

PRESENTED BY: Visit Houston

WHEN: February 4 & 5, 2017

Saturday & Sunday / 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

WHERE: Viet Hoa Center @ Beltway Plaza

8388 W. Sam Houston South / Houston / 77072

FREE ADMISSION! MORE INFO: LunarNewYearHouston.com

Lunar New Year Houston 2017 celebrates the Year of the Fire Rooster in SW Houston, the International Heart of the City. With 100 dazzling Lions & Dragons roaring amid a million Lucky Red Firecrackers, we ring in this Red Fire Rooster Year!

Our legendary Lions & Dragons, dance to giant drums and gongs, and challenge fierce fireworks.

They cast out all bad spirits of the old year, and welcome the Great Good Fortune of the new!

Lunar New Year has been celebrated just like this for more than 2,000 years! It is our Asian heritage Holiday of Holidays!

Lunar New Year Houston presents this venerated tradition in all its ancient authenticity. Entire families, from great grand-elders to tiny toddlers, join in our ageless celebration to welcome the New Year and be blessed with the Good Luck of the Lions & Dragons.

Our New Year Celebration is definitely all TexAsia, showcasing the finest of our fabled heritage in our hometown Houston. Visit the fun at the KidZone and enjoy traditional music and dance at the Lion Dance Arena! Plus, Lunar New Year Houston features the best martial arts teams in Texas -showcasing the exhilarating Vovinam styles of Vietnam and soaring Shaolin Kung Fu traditions of China.

Signature sponsor Texas Lottery joins our celebration for all to share a chance on their New Rooster Year Good Luck! Lunar New Year Houston 2017 is presented by Visit Houston- the official sales and marketing organization for the nation’s fourth largest City. For more event information, visit LunarNewYearHouston.com & our Title Sponsor VisitHouston.com.

So, bring your Family & Friends with a little Lucky Money to Feed the Lions for Great Good Fortune in 2017!

For details: LunarNewYearHouston.com /GlendaJoe@GKJoe.com