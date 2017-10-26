Local radio host pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2017 – Sunil Thakkar, the music Masala Radio show host was charged with a Sexual Assault of a Child (14-17 years old) on December 7th, 2015. This charge is a second degree felony that carries with it a punishment of 2 to 20 years in jail and a punishment up to $10,000. Thakkar was represented by a prominent criminal defense and municipal judge, Asha Reddi, Voice of Asia has learned.

Sunil’s case was set for trial in January of 2017.

Today, Thakkar appeared in court before Judge Ramona Franklin along with his attorney, Ms. Reddi for the sentencing. He pled guilty to 5 years Deferred Adjudication along with some other conditions including 10 days in jail and a lifetime sex offender registration. Deferred Adjudication which essentially is a probation that is not a conviction on one’s record.

Ms. Reddi said these kinds of case are tough cases to represent and one has to make an informed and educated choice. She said that State did not produce any medical evidence/ scientific evidence such as DNA in this case. This case was based on circumstantial evidence such as diary and other information dating back to February 2014. There were flaws and inconsistencies with the case. She said that there is more to this case than meets the eye. The Harris county defense bar applauded Ms. Reddi’s aggressive and competent defense and deemed this result on the case as a victory for the defense.

Ms. Reddi said Thakkar wanted to go to trial and we were set for trial since January of this year. Going to trial on these kinds of case in not easy because of the very nature of the charge and the social stigma attached to it regardless of whether the allegations are true or not. She said that the defense brought enough information to the district attorney’s office to where Sunil was offered the four years Deferred Adjudication which essentially is a probation that is not a conviction on one’s record. After much thought and deliberation, to avoid a media buzz and spare both families the agony and the uncertainty of a trial, a decision was made to take this offer.