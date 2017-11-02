Local mother’s gift of vision to street people of India

Ms. Sudarshan Bhatia, a Houston mother and widow sort a noble way of remembering her son an Indian Army pilot who died seven years ago in a fatal crash, by providing cataract surgeries for the poor and underprivileged in India.

Ms. Bhatia along with her elder son Yogesh Bhatia who lives in Vancouver, started Gift of Sight with the help of family in Canada and US to help poor people in India.

On Sunday, October 22, Yogesh Bhatia gave a lecture in Houston at the Govindaji Gaudiaya Matha Temple as part of the fundraiser for the project. About 100 people attended the event where he spoke for 15 minutes about Gift of Sight Project. This was followed by a Q & A session.

Donations up to $500 (cost of 10 surgeries) were collected and few more promised to donate to the cause. Bhatia stated.

He also mentioned that he was expecting another $2000 to be collected which will help support 40+ surgeries. The event, he said was successful. The crowdfunding page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/Gift-A-Vision Yogesh can be contacted through his e-mail yogivancouver@gmail.com.