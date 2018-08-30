Kumar’s South Indian Village Cuisine – A Treat for the Senses

by Susan Pothanikat

HOUSTON – August 19, 2018. Kumar’s South Indian Village Cuisine, located at 8383 Westheimer Rd, Ste #168, Houston, TX, 77063, is a welcomed treat for the senses to all Houstonians. This is the third location which has opened up in Texas. The original location started in Plano, Texas. They also have a location in Austin, Texas and plan to franchise more locations all over the USA.

The Houston location is in a strip center, with plenty of free parking. As you enter, you won’t be bombarded by common South Indian themes. Rather, you will find yourself in a modern, casual environment, with upbeat South Indian music, where you are welcomed by the best hospitality. It seems like every day there is a new South Asian restaurant opening up along Westheimer, but there are plenty of reasons why Kumar’s is a rare gem.

Obviously, the food is really good. Kumar’s brings you the most authentic Indian food recipes straight from the roots of south Indian villages. You won’t find any pre-packaged spices, food color or MSG. Everything is made fresh daily. You have so many authentic dishes to try, all made by chefs from India. Kumar’s is known for having all dishes served on a banana leaf plate. This gives you a real South Indian home style feeling. All of their dishes have the authentic South Indian village flavors, which are from the southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu. Kumar’s actually encourages you to eat the traditional way–with your hands. In order to really enjoy all the flavors, one has to savor each bite with their fingers.

They serve both veg and non-veg thalis—each which are delicious in their own respect. On the weekends, from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, Kumar’s serves vaazha ilai virundhu or unlimited meals. It comes with sambar, kaara kolambu, rasam, fish, chicken kolambu, mutton kolambu, 2 poriyals (vegetables), koottu, dessert, curd, appalam, buttermilk and pickle. Make sure you bring a big appetite because they will continue to serve you until you’ve had your full. Some of their other famous dishes include: boneless crab, fried fish, kari dosai, uthappam, and classics like chicken tikka with naan. Watch out for new weekend specials and don’t forget to try something from their fresh fruit juice bar. Kumar’s also has a separate area where you can host your own event for up to 30 people that you can reserve in advance. No time to go in person? They take catering orders and deliveries as well.

Owners, Mubeen and his wife Mahera, are not new to the food industry. They have had other businesses before, but this is their first time in Houston. Despite being new to the area, they are very welcoming and hospitable. They get to know each customer and are open to their comments and feedback to better the experience at Kumar’s.

Whether you like Indian food or haven’t really tried much of it, this is definitely a restaurant that should be on your must try list.

Mention “Voice of Asia” for a 10% weekday discount next time you visit Kumar’s Houston.

For more details, please visit: kumarmesshouston.com or call 832-767-5223.