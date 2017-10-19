Juli Mathew running for Judge, County Court at Law Number 3 in Fort Bend County

Juli Mathew is running for Judge of County Court at Law Number 3 in Fort Bend County, Texas which encompasses Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Fulshear, Needville, Richmond, Rosenberg, Arcola, parts of Katy, and a few other smaller cities. She was recently appointed as the Associate Municipal Judge of the City of Arcola but wants to run for a county-wide seat. Her aspiration to become an attorney rose from her own family’s difficulty. “My Dad encountered various issues with his business partner who was of Indian descent that attended law school in the US. Although he wasn’t a licensed attorney, my parents were always fearful of him. He constantly bullied and threatened my parents with one thing or another. Once he pulled all of the funds from the business account with no notice and having done no work. He pulled the money just before the franchise fees were due and I saw my parents scramble to pay the fees and all of the bills. I saw the nightmare that it created for my parents. The desire to become a lawyer was birthed out of that experience.”

She has been practicing for 14 years in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Fort Bend is close to 50% minority of which a large number of Asian descent, has never had an elected Asian Judge and only very recently, one of minority descent. Juli believes that the judiciary should reflect the community as a whole just as a jury should reflect ones peers. She stated that she wants to be the person when Mahatma Gandhi stated, to be the change you wish to see in this world. “ I always thought that I could do better so rather than just talk about it, I decided to do something about it.” Juli believes in being fair while upholding the Constitution, state, and local rules and the fundamental belief that all men are created equal and equality and justice should be for all. Please support her in her campaign to become the Presiding Judge of Court No. 3 by visiting https://funds.gofundme.com/dashboard/juli-mathew-fort-bend-county-judge