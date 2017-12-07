Judge Sandill files candidacy for Texas SC

HOUSTON, TX – Last week, Harris County State District Court Judge R.K. Sandill officially filed his application to run for Texas State Supreme Court, Place #4 in 2018. Sandill, the first ever judge of South Asian descent elected in Texas, and one of very few Asian American judges elected in Texas, will run as a Democrat.

“I am excited about the opportunity to seek a place on our state’s highest civil court,” Sandill said. “For nearly a decade as a judge in Harris County, I have worked hard to treat all who appear in my court with dignity and respect and to make decisions with faithful adherence to the facts and the law. I will do the same as your next Texas Supreme Court justice.”

Ravi K. Sandill is the proud son of Indian immigrants, whose father was a career U.S. military officer. He grew up in locations across Texas and all over the world. Sandill holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center. In 2008, he was elected judge of the 127th State District Court in Harris County and has been reelected to that position twice since. Sandill and his wife, Kelly, also an attorney, and their son reside in Houston.