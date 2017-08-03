John Healey announces that he will not seek re-election

On Friday afternoon, July 28, 2017, Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey announced to his staff that he will not be seeking re-election. Healey has been doing the job of District Attorney since November 18, 1992, and thereafter won election to six consecutive terms as District Attorney.

Healey indicated to the somber assembly that he still very much enjoyed the challenges of being District Attorney and the he knew that could continue to be a positive influence on the Fort Bend County criminal justice system. He further mentioned that he felt comfortable in his decision to retire as of December 31, 2018, the end of his current term. “In the book of Ecclesiastes, we are told that “to every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven”; Healey noted that there was a season to work, and a season to turn from work. “I have no other plans than to spend more time in retirement with Theo, my wife of 39 years.

Public service has come with the price of sacrificing too much family time. In addition to traveling together, we intend to visit with our brothers and sisters and their children and grandchildren. Having never had children of our own, it makes turning our attention to our extended family that much easier”, Healey commented.

In addition to travelling, Healey plans to continue to be active in the Exchange Club of Fort Bend. Healey would also like to become a mentor to children and a baseball coach, “if a non-profit organization and a youth baseball program will have me”, a smiling Healey told his staff.

Healey’s tenure as District Attorney has been a reflection of the growth in Fort Bend County’s population, and the services expected by it. Healey inherited an office of sixteen prosecutors in 1992. Through Healey’s stewardship, sixty-four prosecutors now work for the County, many of whom specialize in delivering more expert service in the prosecution of cases involving child abuse, domestic violence, narcotics and gangs, juvenile law, defendants with mental health issues, economic crimes, class A, B, and C misdemeanors, and appellate issues.

“I’m proud of the difference that we have made to enhance the quality of life for our families, friends and neighbors”, Healey said. “The greatest adaptation to retirement will be missing the daily interaction with some of the most decent, hardworking and talented public servants in the great State of Texas. I am grateful to the public that has entrusted me with the privilege of serving them”.