Jargon Banned: Symposium to present Houston’s latest HIV research in way everyone can understand

Houston experts will present the latest local HIV research findings in an easy-to-understand format at a free symposium targeting community leaders, organizations, health professionals, planning groups and the general public.

The Houston Health Department (HHD) and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) will sponsor “From Research to the Real World: Sharing Science Symposium” from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Cooley Center, 1941 East Rd., Houston, TX 77054.

“It is important to have spaces where health professionals, community organizations and the general public can exchange information,” said Marlene McNeese, HHD’s bureau chief for HIV/STD and Viral Hepatitis Prevention.

The symposium leads into the National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, an observance dedicated to mobilizing the African-American community around education, involvement, testing and treatment initiatives aimed at stopping the HIV epidemic. The observance is set for Feb. 7.

Registration is available online at http://whoozin.com/science or by calling 832-393-5010. Participants will receive free boxed lunches during registration from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The symposium will include networking opportunities.